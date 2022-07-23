Teen girl dies as train hits her at Kannur level cross

Kannur: A 16-year-old girl on way to school died after she was hit by a train whilst crossing the railway tracks at a level cross at Arpanthod near Chirakkal here on Saturday morning.

The accident happened around 8 am when the girl, Nandita P Kishore, was crossing the tracks.

The tragedy happened in front of her mother who had dropped her at the other side of the track.

Both had arrived in their car and Nandita had crossed the double track but the train grazed her, tossing her to the side.

Nandita's mother often used to drive her to the point where the school bus halts. But today, when they found that the railway gate was closed and that the next train could be many minutes away, Nandita decided to walk to save time.

She had only managed to cross one of the two tracks when the north-bound Parasuram Express, already running an hour late, struck her.

Despite Nandita's best efforts to evade the train, the train clipped her bag and she was sent flying, hitting head-first onto concrete bars that lined either end of the track.

Among the onlookers who rushed to help was also her mother, Lizzie, who had watched the events unfold from behind the steering wheel of her car, unable to help.

Nandita was rushed to a local hospital by locals at the spot, but her life could not be saved.

Lizzie is a single mother. Nandita's father had died earlier due to an illness.