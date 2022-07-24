Police suspect suicide as anganwadi instructor found with her throat slit

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 24, 2022 11:34 AM IST
Mahila Mani

Thiruvalla: A 60-year-old woman was found with her throat slit in her home at Kuttapuzha, near Thiruvalla, on Sunday morning.

The dead, Mahila Mani, was the instructor at the childcare centre (anganwadi) located at Madamukku locality, nearby.

Mani was found bleeding from the neck in the kitchen by her husband Sasi at 7 am. An hour earlier she had gone to the kitchen to make tea for Sasi.

Though Mani was rushed to a hospital she had succumbed by the time she was brought in.

Mani had contracted COVID-19 three weeks ago. Relatives claimed she had shown symptoms of mental illness subsequently.

Police suspect a suicide after holding preliminary inquiries.

A dog squad and forensic experts are set to arrive at the spot, Circle Inspector P S Vinod said.

The body has been shifted to the morgue. 

