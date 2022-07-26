Homicide-accused IAS officer's latest appointment a bureaucratic process: Kerala CM

Even as protests are raging statewide over homicide accused Sriram Venkitaraman's posting as Alappuzha Collector, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has justified the appointment as merely a bureaucratic procedure.

Addressing mediapersons here on Tuesday, the Kerala CM maintained that the IAS officer's appointment will have no bearing on his trial in the death of journalist KM Basheer.

In the early hours of August 3, 2019, a car allegedly driven by Venkitaraman rammed Basheer's motorbike near the Museum Junction here resulting in the death of Basheer, who was the Bureau Chief of Malayalam daily Siraj.

Venkitaraman was charged under sections on rash driving and causing death out of negligence. The case is ongoing in court. There were allegations raised by Basheer's family and friends that Venkitaraman was in an inebriated state at that time.



"Basheer was a friend of all and it is natural to feel emotional in this situation. But a person in government service will have to perform certain duties at various phases and the appointment is part of that," Vijayan said.

"As for the Basheer's case, the government has taken an uncompromising stand. Going forth only stronger action will be taken. But the other things depend on whether there was any laxity in performing duty," he added.

On Tuesday, Venkitaraman took charge as Alappuzha District Collector, from Dr Renu Raj, whom he had recently married. Dr Raj has been appointed as the collector of Ernakulam.