Onam exams to be held from Aug 24-Sept 2: V Sivankutty

Pala: Schools in the State will have their first-term examination from August 24 to September 2, said Education Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday.

"Onam holidays will begin on September 3 and schools will reopen on September 12," he further said.

Sivankutty was speaking to the media after inaugurating the 'Literate Pala' project, organised by the Pala Diocese Corporate Educational Agency. The minister released a textbook containing the Malayalam alphabets version. The printing of textbooks comprising the new version is in progress.

"The government has devised various schemes to protect the Malayalam language. We will plan and implement more such programmes to promote our mother tongue," informed the minister.