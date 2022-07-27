Anticipatory bail plea of vlogger Sooraj Palakkaran rejected

Kochi:The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of vlogger Sooraj Palakkaran, who had allegedly insulted a woman by portraying her in a bad light through social media.

Justice Bechu Kurian, while dismissing the anticipatory bail plea, said it was a crime to make derogatory remarks via social media.

The court said the anticipatory bail plea cannot be granted as sections under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were filed against the vlogger.

The court observed that if the remarks through social media are in a derogatory manner, the victims can always approach the court.

The woman had earlier filed a complaint against one T P Nandakumar, who runs a magazine called Crime, alleging that he had asked her -- then an employee with the magazine -- to make an obscene video against a woman minister.

The vlogger, in a video, made some derogatory comment against the woman.