SilverLine social survey drags on even as deadline nears

Thiruvananthapuram: The Social Impact Assessment (SIA) for the SilverLine semi-high speed rail project piloted by the Kerala government is in limbo even as the deadline set for its completion is fast approaching. The deadline is in fact over in nine districts, while in Thrissur and Malappuram districts, it would be over on July 30. Meanwhile, as uncertainties over the fate of the project persist, the government is in a dilemma over whether to continue with the survey without getting a final nod from the Union Government.

As the six-month time frame for the SIA mentioned in the earlier notification is over, the State Government has to issue another notification to continue with it.

The Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd (K-Rail) has sought the Revenue department's nod to issue a re-notification. The hitch is that once the new notification is issued the old one would be cancelled.

As the assessment is midway, K-Rail will have to entrust the task of the study to the same agencies which are already at it. The Revenue Department is set to seek legal opinion before going ahead with the re-notification.

The Revenue Secretary has written to the Land Revenue commissioner seeking an update on the current status of the assessment. Details including the number of villages where the study is complete and the percentage of work completed have been sought.

Although no agencies have handed over the information, K-Rail claims to have received the preliminary reports.

The information collected is being compiled, stated K-Rail authorities on Tuesday while responding to queries regarding the status of the Social Impact Assessment during an online programme, named ‘Janasamaksham’, organised by it.

K-Rail also clarified that all construction activities in the buffer zone marked for the Silverline project would be frozen.

Construction of new buildings or renovation of old ones will not be permitted. The existing buildings would not have to be demolished. The land in the buffer zone would be acquired only if needed for road or building construction for the K-Rail, the authorities added.

Centre’s nod essential: CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, meanwhile, said the SilverLine project can be implemented only with the Centre’s approval and not single-handedly by the State.

Vested interests are trying to sabotage the project. Those who wish for Kerala’s development must demand the Centre rectify its decision, he said.

The project, which is meant for the State’s development, is being projected as the LDF’s project. The Social Impact Assessment has not stopped, the CM added.