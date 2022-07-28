Cabinet appoints commission to study pay hike for ministers, legislators

Thiruvananthapuram: After 4 years since the last revision, the Government is to hike the pay and other allowances for the State legislators and Ministers. The State Cabinet has appointed Justice C N Ramachandran Nair as the one-member commission to study the pay and other allowances and file the final report within 6 months.

As of now, the Ministers get Rs 97,429 as salary and other benefits, while the legislators get Rs 70,000.

The pay and allowances for legislators and Ministers were revised last in 2018. The Government has decided to effect a pay hike considering the increase in living expenses.

An MLA’s basic salary is Rs 2,000 now. Other allowances including constituency allowance of Rs 25,000, phone rent of Rs 11,000, information allowance of Rs 4,000, travel allowance of Rs 20,000 and Rs 8,000 allowance to host guests, add up to Rs 70,000.

It is Rs 97,429 for the Ministers including all benefits. No other perks are allowed. Fuel expenses worth Rs 17,000 would be covered for commuting in the State car in Thiruvananthapuram and within an 8 km radius around the capital city. In other places, Rs 15 per km would be allowed as Boarding Allowance Travel Allowance (BATA).

The Ministers complain that what is allowed now will not even cover the current fuel expenses and food expenses for those travelling along. Besides, they are to focus on affairs in their constituencies. Rs 10,000 is also being deducted from the Ministers’ salary as part of the COVID salary challenge, towards the Disaster fund.

Allowances and perks for the legislators:



Travel by road (Within Kerala and outside) Rs 10 per km



Train travel - First Class AC ticket, Rs 1 per km

Fuel expenses for the vehicle - Rs 3 lakh per year

Daily allowance for sittings in Assembly session, and other official meetings: Rs 1,000 within Kerala, Rs 1,200 outside Kerala

Flight fare for participating in official programmes: Rs 50,000 per year

Allowance while visiting metropolitan cities: Rs 3,500

Medical treatment cost: Covered by the Government

Interest-free vehicle loan: Up to Rs 10 lakh

Housing loan advance: Rs 20 lakh

Books allowance: Rs 15,000 per year

Allowances for the Ministers:



Monthly allowance: Rs 2,000



Dearness allowance: Rs 38,429

Constituency allowance: Rs 40,000

Commute within Thiruvananthapuram and 8 km limit: Rs 17,000 worth of fuel

Road travel within Kerala and outside: Rs 15 per km

Boarding during travel within Kerala: Rs 1,000 per day

Train travel: First class AC, Rs 1 per km

Flight travel: Within the State and outside – Free

Government boats – Free travel

Personal staff - 30 persons

Travel outside the State: Rs 1,500 BATA per day

Medical treatment – Covered by the Government