Manorama Conclave 2022: Kerala CM says India regressing into a non-pluralistic society

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the country was shrinking into a regressive reality where diversity was being discarded. "If diversity is junked, it will be near impossible for wide sections of our people to enjoy democracy," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said while delivering the inaugural lecture of Manorama Conclave 2022 at Thrissur on Saturday.

Vijayan said that freedom would be endangered without diversity and secularism. "In the absence of these two, democracy will cease to be a liveable experience," the Chief Minister said.

On top of that, Vijayan said that without federalism the country would stop moving forward. "The federal nature of our Constitution is also under threat," the Chief Minister said. He was speaking on the topic: 'The State of Affairs: Federalism, Freedom and Forward'.

Vijayan said the countries that had made great strides were ones that had broken out of the confines of religion. Those countries that define themselves on the basis of religion have degenerated into dens of violence and are quickly breaking up, the Chief Minister added.

"Faith was never the basis for the grant of citizenship in India. Both theists and atheists are granted citizenship. This again was a measure of our inclusive nature," the Chief Minister said.

The fourth Manorama News Conclave is being held at the critical 75th year of India's Independence. The theme chosen for Conclave 2022 is both contemporary and comprehensive: 'India@75, Ideas, Ideals and Action'. New aspirations; New challenges; New frontiers; New avenues'.

