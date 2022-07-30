Unified mass row: Vatican steps in, changes Kerala archdiocese's apostolic admin

Kochi: The Pope on Saturday appointed Mar Andrews Thazhath as the Apostolic Administrator of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. He replaces Mar Antony Kariyil, whose resignation was accepted by the Pope.

Mar Thazhath will continue to preside over the Archdiocese of Thrissur.

The Vatican asked the Metropolitan Vicar of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, Mar Kariyil, to step down after he failed to implement its directive on unified mass.

Though the Vatican's ambassador to India had directly demanded his resignation, Mar Kariyil had not quit.

Following this, the ambassador came down to Kochi from Delhi and held a discussion with Mar Kariyil for over two hours at the headquarters of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. After the discussion, Mar Kariyil tendered his resignation.