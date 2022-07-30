Unified mass row: Vatican steps in, changes Kerala archdiocese's apostolic admin

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 30, 2022 05:55 PM IST Updated: July 30, 2022 07:38 PM IST
Mar Andrews Thazhath after being appointed the new Apostolic Administrator of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. He replaces Mar Antony Kariyil.

Kochi: The Pope on Saturday appointed Mar Andrews Thazhath as the Apostolic Administrator of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. He replaces Mar Antony Kariyil, whose resignation was accepted by the Pope.

Mar Thazhath will continue to preside over the Archdiocese of Thrissur.

The Vatican asked the Metropolitan Vicar of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, Mar Kariyil, to step down after he failed to implement its directive on unified mass.

RELATED ARTICLES

Though the Vatican's ambassador to India had directly demanded his resignation, Mar Kariyil had not quit.

Following this, the ambassador came down to Kochi from Delhi and held a discussion with Mar Kariyil for over two hours at the headquarters of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. After the discussion, Mar Kariyil tendered his resignation.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout