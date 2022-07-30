Alappuzha: Amid protests over his appointment as the Alappuzha District Collector, Sriram Venkitaraman initially chose to skip the Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society meeting, only to revert his decision later and attend the discussions for smooth conduct of the prestigious boat race event.

Sriram, an accused in the case of death of a journalist in a car accident, at first deputed the Additional District Magistrate to attend the meet held at Alappuzha Collectorate last evening but turned up as the discussions began.

Earlier, the Congress and the Muslim League boycotted the meeting in protest against Venkitaraman’s appointment as the collector. As newsflashes about the collector skipping the meeting began to be aired on TV channels, he showed up. The district collector is also the chairman of the Boat Race Society.

Muslim Jamaat rally today

The Kerala Muslim Jamaat has demanded that the appointment of Sriram Venkitaraman as Alappuzha Collector should be revoked. The organization will hold protest rallies at district centres at 10.30 am, voicing the collector's removal from the post.