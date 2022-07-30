Vision to eradicate poverty vital, resources will follow: Pinarayi

Thrissur: It's more important to have the vision to eradicate poverty, rather than being bothered about the state's financial constraints, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Saturday.

The impact of the financial limitations of a state has to be shared by all sections of society. The poorest alone should not be burdened with them, the chief minister said. He was interacting with MMTV News Director Johny Lukose during the inaugural session of the fourth edition of the Manorama News Conclave 2022.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan speaking during a session with senior journalist Johny Lukose at the fourth edition of Manorama News Conclave. Photo: Manorama/Josekutty Panackal

Asked about the challenges of carrying out social security measures, including pensions, amid the ongoing financial crisis, Vijayan said: “Financial limitations are of course there. However, its impact has to be shared by all, not by the poorest alone. If you ask me where is the money to save 60,000 families from poverty, my answer is first it's important to have a vision for that. If you have that vision, the resources will follow.”

Commenting about the threats faced by the secular ethos of the country, the chief minister said secularism would have ultimate victory over communal and divisive forces, because the former is so powerful.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan speaking at the fourth edition of Manorama News Conclave. Photo: Manorama/Josekutty Panackal

“The attacks by communal forces make us anxious. Secular forces should join hands to resist them. Secularism could be protected only by resisting communalism, not by going hand in hand with such forces,” Vijayan said amplifying the proclaimed policy of his party, the CPM.

The chief minister also answered in detail questions on criticism by media and opposition and how he deals with them.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan speaking at the fourth edition of Manorama News Conclave. Photo: Onmanorama

“Criticism is of course needed. We can't move ahead without criticism. However, you should know that society takes note of every development. One can't cook up stories and then criticise. Some symbols are made over the years. If you think you can destroy it overnight, that's not right,” Vijayan said.

Asked if a perceived excess of politics has been hampering Kerala's development unlike the neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Vijayan said, of late, Kerala has been witnessing a negative trend of opposition coming in the way of the state's development prospects.

“Political rivalry is there in Tamil Nadu also, but when it comes to the development of the state no political parties oppose it there. Our state was also like that but not anymore,” he said.

He said his government was still hopeful of getting the Centre's nod for the ambitious K-Rail SilverLine semi-high-speed rail corridor project.