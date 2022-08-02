Another UAE returnee tests positive for monkeypox in Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 02, 2022 12:40 PM IST Updated: August 02, 2022 01:08 PM IST
Representative image. Photo: Arif biswas/ Shutterstock.com

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported its fifth case of monkeypox on Tuesday.

The person, 30, had recently returned from UAE.

He arrived at Calicut Airport on July 27.

 He is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Malappuram, Health Minister Veena George informed.

"His health condition is stable," George said.

His parents and two friends who were in close contact with him were kept under observation, George added.

With this, five people have been confirmed with monkeypox in the state.

While the first patient was discharged, the health condition of those undergoing treatment in the hospital continues to be satisfactory.

