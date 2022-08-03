Father-son duo among six held for hacking ex-serviceman to death

Rajakumari: Six persons, including a father and his son, were arrested in connection with the murder of an ex-serviceman in broad daylight at Bodinayakanur near the Tamil Nadu border.

The arrested were identified as Bodinayakanur native Marimuthu (46), son Manojkumar (20), friends Suresh (45), Madankumar (36), Yuvaraj (19), and Manoharan (47).

The accused allegedly hacked to death Bodinayakanur native Radhakrishnan (71) near the Head Post office last Saturday, following an altercation over financial matters.

According to police, Radhakrishnan, who runs a lodge at Chalai near Bodinayakanur, had lent out some money to one of the accused, Marimuthu. Both had an intense argument over the interest being charged, which led to the murder.

Earlier, witnesses gave a statement to police that a group that came in a Kerala-registration jeep had committed the murder. The accused went into hiding soon after the incident, and the cops arrested them when they came to the Theni district court to surrender. The court remanded all the accused.