KSEB launches geo-mapping to make things easy for consumers

Kochi: People making a phone call to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to register complaints such as a power disruption are often asked details such as the number of the nearest electric post and consumer number. However, these data would soon be available to the KSEB as soon as the consumer contacts the authorities, thanks to a path-breaking Geo-mapping initiative being implemented by the Board.

After Geo-mapping becomes effective, KSEB officials would be able to learn the location of the consumer and whether the disruption is individual or common through the system.

Another advantage of Geo-mapping is in meter-reading. When the meter-reader reaches a house, he or she would upload the phone number and location of the consumer in the software. A meter-reader working on contract basis would be paid an amount of one rupee for each upload. At the same time, regular employees of KSEB will not be given any additional payments for uploads.

Similarly, when smart electricity meters become mandatory in 2025, the meter-reader’s post will be abolished in KSEB. In fact, disconnecting power supply to defaulters of bills and re-connections will not be needed when smart meters are installed. As a first step in this direction, the KSEB has already instructed all consumers to pay electricity bills online.

Meanwhile, there are allegations that the real intention of the KSEB management to introduce Geo-mapping and smart meters is reducing the staff strength. However, the management has rejected such charges and said that it is firm on implementing the new initiatives.