KPCC Gen Secretary Prathapa Varma Thampan no more

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 04, 2022 08:36 PM IST Updated: August 04, 2022 09:58 PM IST
G. Prathapa Varma Thampan

Kollam: Congress leader and former legislator G. Prathapa Varma Thampan died on Thursday. He was 63.

He was found unconscious in his residence earlier today. Though he was taken to the hospital, he could not be saved.

He is the son of the late Krishna Pillai, a freedom fighter in Krishnakripa near Thevally. He began his political journey when he became the president of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) unit in his school.

RELATED ARTICLES

From there, he went on to don many roles. Most notable among them include KSU's General Secretary (he was the only one), Youth Congress Executive Member, State General Secretary, District Tourism Promotion Society President, and more.

A native of Kundara in Kerala's Kollam district, he was the MLA of Chathannoor. He also served as president of the Kollam District Congress Committee from 2012 to 2014.

His last role was as the General Secretary of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout