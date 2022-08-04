KPCC Gen Secretary Prathapa Varma Thampan no more

Kollam: Congress leader and former legislator G. Prathapa Varma Thampan died on Thursday. He was 63.

He was found unconscious in his residence earlier today. Though he was taken to the hospital, he could not be saved.

He is the son of the late Krishna Pillai, a freedom fighter in Krishnakripa near Thevally. He began his political journey when he became the president of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) unit in his school.

From there, he went on to don many roles. Most notable among them include KSU's General Secretary (he was the only one), Youth Congress Executive Member, State General Secretary, District Tourism Promotion Society President, and more.

A native of Kundara in Kerala's Kollam district, he was the MLA of Chathannoor. He also served as president of the Kollam District Congress Committee from 2012 to 2014.

His last role was as the General Secretary of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).