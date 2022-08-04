Kodiyeri: Sriram Venkitaraman was removed considering public sentiments

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said that Sriram Venkitaraman, IAS, was removed as Alappuzha collector considering public sentiment. He said this in an article published in the party mouthpiece.

He says that the decision was taken considering the public sentiments. The article also strongly ridiculed the black flag protest against the chief minister. Balakrishnan asked why such protests were not carried out against the PM.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan fumed at the CPI Ministers who protested against the appointment of IAS officers without consulting him and discussing it in the cabinet.



The Chief Minister was reacting as State Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil expressed his protest against Sriram Venkitaraman’s appointment as the Supplyco general manager, during the Cabinet meeting.

The CM, irked by the news leak about Anil’s displeasure even before the communication reached him, said, “he could take up any displeasure directly with him, write to him or discuss in the Cabinet.”

“What is the point in raising it here after leaking the news to the media,” he asked and told that the Minister (G R Anil) is solely responsible for the news leak.

The matter was closed after the CM clarified that the Chief Secretary is an officer who decides on matters after much thought and consultation.



Minister K Rajan, a CPI leader said, the party has displeasure over the appointment of tainted IAS officers in the portfolios allotted to the CPI Ministers.



Earlier, when such complaints were raised in the Cabinet, the CM had directed the Chief Secretary to consult the respective Ministers before deciding on the appointment of the department heads and such positions.



Sreeram Venkitaraman was reportedly removed from the post of Alappuzha District Collector following a report filed by the Intelligence wing to the CM, that there would not be any public support for the disaster relief activities in Alappuzha if Sriram remained in the position.



Displeasure within the CPM also



It is alleged that Housing Board Commissioner N Devadas was appointed to the Mining the Geology Department without the knowledge of Industries Minister P Rajeev. However, the Minister has not expressed it in public.



Ministers from the CPM and other LDF allies are also displeased by the appointment of certain officers.



Earlier, M Sivasankar’s appointment as the Principal Secretary for the Animal Husbandry Department was also made without the knowledge of Department Minister J Chinchu Rani.

