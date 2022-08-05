Murder by gold smugglers: DNA test proves deceased is Irshad, not Deepak

The police have confirmed that the body found in Kadaloor River on July 17 was that of Irshad, who was kidnapped by the gold smugglers.

Kozhikode Rural S P R Karuppasamy said the DNA test confirmed the identity of the dead as Panthirikkara native Irshad. Earlier, assuming it to be the body of Deepak from Vadakkekandi in Meppayoor, it was cremated.

The smuggling gang members had told the police that on July 16, Irshad jumped into the waters from Purakkattiri Bridge.

An investigation was conducted following the same and the body was found in the Kadaloor River.

Wayanad natives Shaheel and Jinaf, who were reportedly the main members of the gang, were arrested following the incident and more are under observation, the police said. They too would be arrested soon. The two vehicles they used have also been seized.

As of now, three people have been arrested in the case.

It was on May 13 that Irshad reached Kerala from the Gulf. His parents say Irshad, who left for Wayanad on July 17, went missing later.

Meanwhile, the smuggler gang had called his parents, claiming that they have kidnapped Irshad and would not release him without him surrendering the gold he was supposed to deliver.

They had also sent a photo of Irshad, for proof, following which the relatives informed the police.