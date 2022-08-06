Red alert sounded at Idukki Dam; shutters likely to be raised soon

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 06, 2022 10:28 AM IST
A general view shows the Cheruthoni Dam with its shutters open after water levels reached a height 2395 ft. following torrential rains in south India state of Kerala, in Idukki on October 19, 2021. Photo: Appu S Narayanan/AFP

Idukki: A red alert was sounded at Cheruthoni Dam here at 7:30 am on Saturday. It is likely the dam's shutters will be raised in the coming hours.

The Kerala State Electricity Board, which operates the dam, is making preparations for the same.

The sounding of a red alert is among the final steps taken ahead of raising the dam's shutters to release excess water.

The water level in the dam is 2,382.52 feet, but this is certain to rise. Inflow to the dam remains strong as 10 shutters of Mullaperiyar Dam were raised on Friday.

The District Authorities have urged those staying on the banks of the Periyar River to be cautious.

(To be updated)

