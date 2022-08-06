Red alert sounded at Idukki Dam; shutters likely to be raised soon

Idukki: A red alert was sounded at Cheruthoni Dam here at 7:30 am on Saturday. It is likely the dam's shutters will be raised in the coming hours.

The Kerala State Electricity Board, which operates the dam, is making preparations for the same.

The sounding of a red alert is among the final steps taken ahead of raising the dam's shutters to release excess water.

The water level in the dam is 2,382.52 feet, but this is certain to rise. Inflow to the dam remains strong as 10 shutters of Mullaperiyar Dam were raised on Friday.

The District Authorities have urged those staying on the banks of the Periyar River to be cautious.

