Post-mortem report says Irshad drowned, has scratches on legs

Kozhikode: Panthirikkara native Irshad, who was kidnapped by smugglers last month, died due to drowning, the initial post-mortem report said.

The report also mentions scratches on his legs. Kozhikode Medical College's forensic department, which conducted the post-mortem, has handed over the report to the police.

Though the body has many injuries on the face and head, the report is not clear about them.

Hence, the investigators are planning to meet the forensic surgeon in person. The chemical reports of the deceased internal organs are also not yet available.

Mistaking him for Meppayoor native Deepak, Irshad's body was cremated, earlier. However, a DNA test revealed the dead was Irshad.

The smuggling gang members had told the police that on July 16, Irshad jumped into the waters from Purakkattiri Bridge. An investigation was conducted following the same and the body was found in the Kadaloor River.

It was on May 13 that Irshad reached Kerala from the Gulf. His parents say Irshad, who left for Wayanad on July 17, went missing later.

Meanwhile, the smuggler gang had called his parents, claiming that they have kidnapped Irshad and would not release him without him surrendering the gold he was supposed to deliver.

They had also sent a photo of Irshad, for proof, following which the relatives informed the police.