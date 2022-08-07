COVID-19: Centre pulls up Kerala for lowering its guard

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has alerted that there is a decrease in COVID-19 testing in various districts in Kerala except Kannur.

The Union Ministry in a letter to the Principal Secretary (Health) has asked the State to take stern steps to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The number of COVID-19 testing should be increased, the Centre advised.

Vaccination drive and genetic grading should be systematically undertaken in Kerala, the letter further stated.

It is in Kerala that the most number of cases have been reported for the last one month. On a daily basis, an average of 2,347 cases are reported in the State. There are also chances of heavy crowds for festival-related activities.

In Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Ernakulam districts, the weekly confirmation rate is above 10 percent. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the situation is dangerous if the COVID-19 confirmation rate is above five percent.