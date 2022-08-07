COVID-19: Centre pulls up Kerala for lowering its guard

Our Correspondent
Published: August 07, 2022 10:02 AM IST

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has alerted that there is a decrease in COVID-19 testing in various districts in Kerala except Kannur.

The Union Ministry in a letter to the Principal Secretary (Health) has asked the State to take stern steps to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The number of COVID-19 testing should be increased, the Centre advised.

RELATED ARTICLES

Vaccination drive and genetic grading should be systematically undertaken in Kerala, the letter further stated.

It is in Kerala that the most number of cases have been reported for the last one month. On a daily basis, an average of 2,347 cases are reported in the State. There are also chances of heavy crowds for festival-related activities. 

In Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Ernakulam districts, the weekly confirmation rate is above 10 percent. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the situation is dangerous if the COVID-19 confirmation rate is above five percent.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout