Meta sees huge potential for Insta reels in Kerala

Instagram and Facebook reels content creators are creating trends locally and at the national level, said Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships at Facebook India (Meta).

He was speaking to Manorama at Kochi, where Facebook India organised an event to felicitate Reels creators who have been winning a significant number of followers in the country and abroad.

Reels, a new way to record and edit 15-second multi-clip shareable videos with audio, effects, and new creative tools, was launched on Instagram in 2020 and Facebook the next year, in response to TikTok.

The event, attended by more than 200 people including movie actors, musicians and expert chefs, also provided a platform for content creators to collaborate.

Chopra opined that Reels could entertain India, cutting across regional and language barriers. "As far as we are concerned, Kerala has a high potential.

Some of the Reels from Kerala, which include songs, are really trending. The content has jokes, music and entertainment.

"Reels from Kerala mostly include music, dance, travel, cookery and lip sync, and that is why we chose Kochi to hold this event," he explained.

The free service, Born on Instagram course, is important for creators, he said, adding that the service is also available in Malayalam.

Chopra added that Meta is working on a plan to bring creators and experts from various fields together.