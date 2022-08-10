Walayar sisters' case: POCSO court rejects CBI chargesheet, orders reinvestigation

Palakkad: A POCSO court on Wednesday rejected the CBI chargesheet on the death of two Walayar sisters. The court has demanded a reinvestigation in the case by the agency.

The court announced its decision while considering a petition filed by the mother of the girls.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has stated in its charge sheet that the two minor sisters, who were found dead at their home in Walayar in 2017, suffered heinous abuse from even those who should have been protecting them. Unable to bear the trauma, they ended their lives, as per the CBI chargesheet filed in the POCSO special court at Palakkad.

The chargesheet also remarked that it was painful to note the ordeal suffered by the two minor girls during the investigation. It was submitted by T P Ananthakrishnan, the Deputy Superintendent of Police at the special crime cell of CBI's Thiruvananthapuram unit.

Two accused, known as Valiya Madhu and Kutti Madhu, are close relatives of the children, while another accused, Shibu, is a close friend of the family.

The continued sexual assault and other abuse suffered by the children at the hands of blood relatives and those who should be protecting them shock one’s conscience, the chargesheet stated.

The girls' mother, meanwhile, termed it mysterious that the CBI had hastily completed the probe and submitted the chargesheet in the case.

In a letter to the CBI DySP, the mother alleged that the murder angle was not probed and that the demand to subject key witnesses, including herself and her husband, to a lie-detector test was also ignored.