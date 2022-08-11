SI injured as bike lands in NH pothole in Kayamkulam

Our Correspondent
Published: August 11, 2022 11:39 AM IST Updated: August 11, 2022 12:59 PM IST
Kayamkulam Principal SI Uday Kumar. Photo: MMTV screengrab

Kayamkulam: A Sub-Inspector of Police suffered injuries after his bike fell into a pothole on a stretch of the National Highway 66 near Kayamkulam late on Wednesday, even as similar incidents, some fatal, are being reported from across Kerala of late.

Kayamkulam Principal SI Uday Kumar met with the accident while he was returning home after duty at around 11 pm on Wednesday.

The accident happened in front of the famed theatre company Kerala People's Arts Club. Kumar sought treatment at the Kayamkulam Taluk Hospital.

Along the NH 66 in the Alappuzha district, the stretch from Haripad till Krishnapuram is riddled with potholes. Of that, the Kayamkulam-Krishnapuram segment has the most potholes that cause accidents.

