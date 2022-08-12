KT Jaleel's FB post on 'India occupied Jammu Kashmir' triggers row

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Kerala Minister and ruling CPM-backed MLA K T Jaleel has landed in yet another trouble with certain remarks on Jammu Kashmir.

Jaleel on Friday courted a controversy by describing Jammu and Kashmir as “India occupied Jammu and Kashmir” and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir as "Azad Kashmir."

He made the remarks in a detailed Facebook post regarding his visit to Kashmir.

“The part of Kashmir annexed to Pakistan was known as 'Azad Kashmir' and it was an area where the Pakistan government does not have direct control. 'Indian adheena Jammu and Kashmir' (India Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) consists of parts of Jammu, Kashmir Valley and Ladakh," Jaleel, who was a minister in the previous CPM-led Left Democratic Front government, writes in his post. The post describes the beauty of the region and gives a brief account of its history. He also says that the people of the region are unhappy with the Modi government's decision to do away with the special status conferred on the state.

BJP leader Sandeep Varier slammed Jaleel for his remarks, saying they were "serious and it is clear that his venomous thinking is visible through the lines."

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said he will respond after reading the Facebook post. Jaleel had to resign as the higher education minister in the first Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet after a Lokayukta verdict found him guilty of nepotism in a case relating to a top appointment. Recently, he had landed in another row after diplomatic baggage gold scam accused Swapna Suresh revealed that he had written a letter to the UAE government seeking action against Malayalam daily Madhyamam for its coverage of the Covid situation in that country.