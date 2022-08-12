Thodupuzha: A 28-year-old woman has been booked for murder a day after the body of a newborn was found in a bucket at her house at Mankuzhy, near Thodupuzha, in Idukki district.



The autopsy confirmed the suspicion of the police that Sujitha, a native of Koratty, had drowned the newborn in a bucket of water soon after giving birth.



The postmortem report states the infant had breathed normally soon after birth and that there was excessive water content in the body.



Following this, the police lodged a murder case against Sujitha.



The accused would be arrested soon after her discharge from the hospital. She is undergoing treatment at the district hospital for excessive bleeding, police stated.



How the murder came to light



The woman, in an exhausted stage, came to the Thodupuzha district hospital along with her husband around 1.30 am on Thursday and sought treatment.

The doctors turned suspicious and informed the police. Soon, a team under Karimanoor Station House Officer Sumesh Sudhakaran reached the house where the couple lived on rent. They found the infant dead in a water-filled bucket inside the toilet.



The accused later told the police that she had left the newborn in the water-filled plastic bucket to hide the matter from her husband. Her spouse, too, stated that he was unaware she was carrying.



None knew woman was pregnant



The woman and her spouse rented out the top portion of a house at Mankuzhy just a month ago.

The neighbours didn’t know that Sujitha was pregnant.



Even the women living near the house interacted with her quite a few times, but none got any hint of her pregnancy.



Some healthcare workers had reached her house a few days ago and noticed the change in her physical appearance, but she tricked them all by saying that she was taking medicine to put on weight.

