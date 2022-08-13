Monthly aid to organ recipients in Kerala dries up

Palakkad: The promised financial aid for organ recipients has not been disbursed in Kerala for the last five months. This year a total of 37 persons have undergone transplantation so far.



The assistance is given through the Social Security Mission for persons in the Below Poverty Line category.

Financial help is provided to dialysis patients, persons who underwent kidney and liver transplantation, and sickle cell disease patients.

The dialysis patients get Rs 1,100, and others get Rs 1,000 per month for up to five years.

A total of 983 persons got a new lease of life since the scheme, named Mritasanjeevani, was launched in 2012. The organs of 343 persons were transplanted to help the needy ones.

'Mritasanjeevani' is coordinated by the Kerala Network for Organ Sharing (KNOS) and being implemented with the support of private partnership under the strict monitoring of government.