Woman dies after house catches fire in Kochi

Kochi: A 57-year-old woman met with a tragic end after her house caught fire here on Monday.

The deceased is Pushpavalli.

The house is situated near the Ernakulam South railway line.

According to police, the cause of the accident is unclear and an investigation is underway.

Pushpavalli was alone at home and both her sons had gone to work when the incident happened.

The neighbours were the first to notice the fire and inform the Fire and Rescue Service.

Pushpavalli's body was found completely charred.