Woman dies after house catches fire in Kochi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 15, 2022 03:49 PM IST
Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel assess the damage caused to the house in the fire.

Kochi: A 57-year-old woman met with a tragic end after her house caught fire here on Monday.

The deceased is Pushpavalli.

The house is situated near the Ernakulam South railway line.

RELATED ARTICLES

According to police, the cause of the accident is unclear and an investigation is underway.

Pushpavalli was alone at home and both her sons had gone to work when the incident happened.

The neighbours were the first to notice the fire and inform the Fire and Rescue Service.

Pushpavalli's body was found completely charred.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout