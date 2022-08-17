Infopark murder: Suspect nabbed from Kasaragod

Kasaragod: The police on Wednesday took into custody the prime suspect in the murder case of a 22-year-old youth near Infopark in Kakkanad, Kochi.

Arshad, a roommate of victim Sajeev Krishnan, was apprehended from Kasaragod. He had gone missing since the crime came to light on Tuesday, police said.

Malappuram-native Sajeev lived in a flat on the 16th floor of Oxoniya Infocity apartments in Kakkanad's Edachira with four other friends.

The incident came to light when three of his roommates returned home from a trip to Kodaikanal. Sajeev's friends contacted the caretaker of the flat as he was not responding to their calls. The body was found after they inspected the flat.

The body, which was wrapped in a bedsheet and blanket, was found shoved into the garbage duct on the balcony of their apartment. There were deep cuts on the head and body.

Sajeev's friend Amjad told Manorama News that Arshad was the childhood friend of another roommate. He came to stay with him two weeks back. Amjad said Arshad used his bike to flee.

Meanwhile, Arshad's father P K Razaq said his son had left home two months ago. Even though he asked his wife for Rs 500 to return home, he never came back, Razaq said. He said he would cooperate with the police investigation.