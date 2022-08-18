One killed in road mishap in Koothattukulam

Koothattukulam: One person was killed when a car collieded with a Taurus lorry near the old KSRTC bus stand at Koothattukulam the other day. Ethakkattu Jijo, a native of Manimala in Kottayam district, who drove the car, died.

Another traveller in the ill-fated car, Fr.Bobin Varghese of Kannur Dominic Province, was admitted to hospital with injuries.

Jijo, who was returning to Mumbai after spending holidays at home, was on his way to the Nedumbassery Airport. The car lost control and crashed into the Taurus lorry coming from the Muvattupuzha side.

The mortals remains of Jijo, which is kept in a mortuary of a private hospital in Koothattukulam, will be handed over to the relatives on Thursday after post-mortem.