Man dies of shock on seeing son attacked by bus crew; driver, bus in custody

North Paravur: An ugly spat over road rage claimed a life here on Thursday. A 54-year-old Fort Kochi resident died of shock on seeing his son being attacked by angry bus crew at Kannankulangara, near here in Ernakulam district, on Thursday.

Police have taken the driver of the private bus into custody and are searching for the other employees who are absconding. They have seized the bus.

The deceased Fasaludeen was a resident of Chullikkal at Karuvelipady in Fort Kochi. He was sitting in the car when he saw a bus employee brandishing knife against his son Farhan, 20.

The distressing incident took place at around 7:45 pm. It all began when a verbal duel broke out between Farhan and the employees of a bus.

In his statement given to the police, Farhan alleged that the speeding "Narmada" bus, which plies on the Kozhikode-Vyttila route, hit the rear-view mirror of his car.

Farhan then waylaid the bus and blocked its way with his car. In the ensueing melee, a bus worker brandished a knife and then tried to stab him.

Farhan received injuries on one of his hands. Seeing this, his father Fasaludeen collapsed inside the car. Though he was rushed to the Paravur Government Taluk Hospital, he died.