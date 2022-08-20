Kerala policeman arrested with MDMA, ganja in Idukki

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 20, 2022 05:55 PM IST Updated: August 20, 2022 07:24 PM IST
MJ Shanavas (left) and the car from which the drugs were raided.

A policeman in Kerala's Idukki district was taken into custody on Saturday while in possession of banned substances, including highly potent synthetic drug MDMA.

The excise department nabbed the civil police officer, MJ Shanavas and his friend Shamnas Shaji from Muthalakkodam near Thodupuzha.

The excise had been tipped off about illegal activities in the region.

RELATED ARTICLES

The officers also confiscated a car and a bike belonging to the duo. At least 3.5gm MDMA and 20gm dried ganja were found in the car.

Shamnas had tried to escape during the raid but was tracked down. Shanavas was stationed at the AR Camp in Idukki.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout