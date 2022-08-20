Madhu lynching: Bail of 7 accused cancelled for bid to influence witnesses

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 20, 2022 11:39 AM IST Updated: August 20, 2022 11:47 AM IST
Madhu. File Photo: Manorama

Ernakulam: A special court on Saturday quashed the bail of all twelve accused in the lynching of tribal youth Madhu in Attappady.

The court cited that the accused had swayed the witnesses before pronouncing its order.

Madhu was allegedly beaten to death by a mob at Attappady on February 22, 2018.

RELATED ARTICLES

He was tied up and beaten by a mob, who caught him from a nearby forest, accusing him of serial thefts.

The police have submitted a 3,000-page charge sheet before the court. There are 122 witnesses in the case.

(To be updated)

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout