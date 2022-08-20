Madhu lynching: Bail of 7 accused cancelled for bid to influence witnesses

Ernakulam: A special court on Saturday quashed the bail of all twelve accused in the lynching of tribal youth Madhu in Attappady.

The court cited that the accused had swayed the witnesses before pronouncing its order.

Madhu was allegedly beaten to death by a mob at Attappady on February 22, 2018.

He was tied up and beaten by a mob, who caught him from a nearby forest, accusing him of serial thefts.

The police have submitted a 3,000-page charge sheet before the court. There are 122 witnesses in the case.

