RTOs scramble to arrange computers to hold learner’s test

Kakkanad: With the learner's test returning to Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and sub-RTOs, many offices across Kerala are scrambling to procure enough computers to conduct the exams.

Motor Vehicle Inspectors are at a loss as to how to conduct the test when candidates turn up at the offices on August 22.

Several RTOs are ill-equipped to conduct the test as they do not have computers and other related equipment required to conduct the test.

Computers in these offices were deployed for other purposes after the learners' test was made online a couple of years ago. The RTO staff are now considering procuring computers from various sections in the offices.

The RTOs are certain to witness long queues of candidates to take the learner’s test from August 22.

The state government decided to do away with the online test to obtain a learner’s licence following a ‘Manorama’ report which pointed out widespread irregularities in online tests.

The transport authorities are yet to decide if candidates should be allowed to take the test on their laptops.

Another option being considered is to allow the applicants to write the exam on their mobile phones in the presence of Motor Vehicle Inspectors.

'Manorama' had reported widespread fraud in the conduct of learner’s tests online.

Such was the extent of cheating that even labourers from other states were clearing the test by writing it in Malayalam.

The test was made online during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, there has been a suggestion to do away with the learner's test and allow candidates to appear for the driving test straight away as per an amendment made to the Motor Vehicles Act.

One's knowledge of road rules and regulations, signals and signs, road manners, defensive driving, etc are checked in the learner’s test.