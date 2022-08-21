'He is a criminal. Plotted to harm me', Kerala Guv blasts Kannur varsity VC

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday levelled a scathing attack against the Kannur vice-chancellor alleging that the latter had plotted to harm him.

Khan accused vice-chancellor Gopinath Raveendran of being part of the alleged conspiracy to attack the former when he was invited to the varsity amidst the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) agitations in the country.

"He was party to the conspiracy to hurt me physically. He is a criminal. He is sitting as VC because of political reasons. I was invited there by the VC. What was his duty when I was attacked? Was he not supposed to report it to police? He did not do so," Khan told reporters on Sunday morning.

Khan was referring to the protest against him during the inauguration of the 80th Indian History Congress at Kannur University in late 2019.

The incident happened when the Khan was delivering the inaugural address. The protesters raised placards against the Citizenship Amendment Act and also shouted slogans.

Police had to intervene and remove the agitators who had created a commotion outside the auditorium.

Later, Governor summoned Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Raveendran to the Kannur guest house and demanded CCTV footage of the incident.

The Governor also said that he had later received reports from "very high quarters" that people knew that the conspiracy was hatched in Delhi. "He (VC) was part of it," he again claimed.

"I have been forced to speak publicly because this VC has crossed all limits of decency, of academic discipline. He has ruined Kannur University. More than a VC, he is a political cadre," Khan alleged.

On what action he would take on returning to Kerala, Khan said, "My only plan is to set the house in order. The position of Kannur University is such."

However, he also said that whatever action he takes would be based on expert legal advice and not to satisfy his personal ego and added that he has always welcomed criticism as it "keeps me careful, straight and law-abiding".

The other day Khan had claimed that the VC was behaving like an instrument of the CPM.

The Governor has been strongly opposing the alleged irregularities in the University. The recent flashpoint was over the appointment of Dr Priya Varghese at the varsity.

Priya is the wife of KK Ragesh, the private secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The university syndicate on Thursday decided to move the High Court against the Governor's decision to stay the appointment of Priya as an associate professor of the Malayalam Department at the varsity on the grounds of nepotism.

The Governor is mulling strict action against the VC for calling an emergency meeting and then challenging his order and for speaking to the media against him.

This, Khan said, was gross misconduct and a serious violation.

"Anyone can criticise me, but I will discharge my duties as Governor," Khan said.

The Governor is also the Chancellor of state universities.