Search on for Idukki teacher who talked inappropriately to girl students

Our Correspondent
Published: August 21, 2022 07:47 PM IST
Hari R Vishwanathan.

Cheruthoni: Kanjikuzhi police have registered a case against a teacher who engaged in inappropriate conversations with girl students at a National Service Scheme (NSS) camp organised by an aided higher secondary school in Idukki district.

A case has been registered against Hari R Vishwanathan, 49, hailing from Aangamoozhi in Pathanamthitta district, under Section 11 and 12 of the POCSO Act and Section 354A and 354C of the Indian Penal Code. The accused is absconding.

The school management has informed that the teacher has been suspended from service pending inquiry. Kanjikuzhi SHO Sam Jose said the search for the accused is underway.

The NSS camp was held from August 12 to 17. A girl had complained that Hari entered the room in which they were staying. He was also accused of peeping into their room.

The girl students also informed Childline workers about the incident.

An audio clip of a phone call, in which the accused can be heard pleading with a student to settle the issue, has been doing the rounds on social media.

In the police inquiry, it was found that similar complaints were raised against the teacher on earlier occasions as well.

