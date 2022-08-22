Kerala govt to table new Bill clipping Guv's powers in appointing VCs

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government will on Wednesday table a new bill in the Assembly to curtail the powers of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan as Chancellor of state universities.



The special session of the Assembly, which got underway here this morning, will also consider the amendment to the Kerala Lokayukta Act.

The opposition leader has said that his UDF would oppose both the bills.

The special session was called to float 12 bills after 11 ordinances lapsed following Khan's refusal to re-promulgate them earlier this month.

The bill to curtail the governor's powers is being introduced at a time when Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government are at loggerheads on various issues.

The bill primarily envisages increasing the number of panelists in the VC search committee from three to five. This means the names suggested by the majority in the panel will only reach the Governor. He can only select the candidate from this list.

The bill also looks at increasing the retirement age of VCs from 60 to 65.

If the bill is passed, the government will be able to regularise Kannur VC's reappointment. It will also reduce the governor's discretionary powers and curtail the UGC nominee's powers.

Opposing the bills, the Opposition said the amendment is the government's plan to give jobs to its supporters and will only promote nepotism.



