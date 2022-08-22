18 lakh card holders unlikely to get Onam food kits. Here's why

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 18 lakh card holders may not be able to get their Onam food kits as the portability system that enabled people to get rations from any PDS shops in the State near them does not apply to the Onam kit distributions.

Else, they might have to visit the ration shops where their card is registered just to get the kits.

Many who are residing in other districts temporarily for work and other needs are relying on the Public Distribution System (PDS) portability to get their rations from wherever they live.

The portability system allows the cardholder to get their eligible ration items from any other PDS shop apart from the shop where their card is registered with. Many have been making use of this system for years now since the facility of getting the ration by biometric validation of fingerprint on the Electronic - Point of Sale (E-POS) machine for all who linked their ration cards with their Adhaar cards has been implemented.

During the COVID lockdown period, those who were stuck in other districts used to get their COVID kits from the PDS shops near them, in this manner. Last year, the portability system was in place for Onam kit distribution also. Then, as many as 18.40 lakh cardholders have made use of the portability system to get their free Onam kits, according to the data from the Civil Supplies department.

Of the total 92 lakh card holders, 20 to 24 per cent people are reportedly using the portability system every month to get their rations. Last month, 17.48 lakh have used the PDS portability system with Thiruvananthapuram district topping the list - 2.47 lakh card holders.

The numbers of the cardholders who used the portability system in PDS last month in the districts with Corporations are as follows: Thrissur 1.66 lakh, Kozhikode 1.65 lakh, Kollam 1.52 lakh, Ernakulam 1.49 lakh and Kannur 1.39 lakh.

CM to inaugurate Onam kit distribution today



Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is to carry out the State level inauguration of the free food kit distribution in view of Onam in a programme to be held at Ayyankali Hall, Thiruvananthapuram, at 4, this evening.



State Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G R Anil would chair the event while Ministers Antony Raju and V Sivankutty would participate. District level inaugurations would be held in the districts too.

The free food kit includes 14 items and a cloth carry bag. The kit distribution has been scheduled based on the types of cards. The dates allotted for the card holders are as follows - August 23 and 24 for yellow card holders, August 25, 26 and 27 for pink card holders, August 29, 30 and 31 for blue card holders, and September 1, 2, and 3 for white card holders.

The kits would be door delivered by the Civil supplies officials at all welfare institutions and tribal colonies in the State.