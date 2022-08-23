CI transferred after argument with Minister GR Anil

Thiruvananthapuram: An argument between Minister G R Anil and Vattappara CI D Girilal over taking quick action on a harassment complaint lodged by a woman has resulted in the transfer of the latter.

The police officer was transferred to Vigilance, reportedly based on a complaint from the minister's office. This, even as five other officers belonging to the rank of Circle Inspector and working at various places, were also included in the transfer list.

It all started when the minister, who represents the Nedumangad constituency, called up the police officer to enquire about a complaint lodged by a woman resident of Karakulam accusing her second husband of injuring her child.

The minister directed the police officer to take immediate action against the accused based on the woman’s complaint, for which the latter replied he would take measures based on what is "right".

This response infuriated the minister, who retaliated that the officer’s reply should have been that he would act immediately. The minister warned that if anything happened to the complainant or her child due to inaction, the officer would be held responsible.

An argument ensued with the CI saying if he acted like that without first ascertaining the facts, no one would protect him later if some issues arise. The officer was heard saying he would extend protection to the woman.

The phone conversation between the duo was leaked. Initially, the talks were going smoothly. But what angered the minister was the SI saying he would take action based on what was right.

“When a woman complained that her second husband harassed her, how could you tell you would take actions based on what is right? Are you living in Kerala?" the mister was heard asking at one point.

“When you receive a call asking to take quick action on a harassment case filed by a woman, you should be replying that you would catch hold of the accused before evening,” he retorted.

The police officer was heard saying he could understand the woman's suffering but would act only based on what was right. If he made the arrest in haste, no one would be there to protect him if things went wrong.

According to the complaint, the stepfather allegedly stamped on the feet of the child and injured the 11-year-old. The mother lodged a complaint with Vattappara police on Monday. The police said she was initially unwilling to give statements against her spouse and did so after being insisted on. The complainant also submitted treatment documents showing that her husband suffered from mental ailments.

Though the cops reached their flat at Karakulam, the accused was not there. His phone was also found switched off at that time. He was later taken into custody from Nalanchira.

The police said the accused was charged with bailable offences. A decision on lodging additional charges will be taken only after closely scrutinising the treatment documents and ascertaining the facts.