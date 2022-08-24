RDO nod for autopsy of Chalakudy woman killed in UAE in 2020

Chalakudy: It was quite unexpectedly the police investigating the murder of Mysuru-based traditional healer Shaba Sheriff found out that two Keralites were murdered in the Middle East on the orders of Nilambur-based entrepreneur and main accused Shaibin Ashraf. On Thursday a second autopsy will be conducted here on the mortal remains of Densy, one of his overseas victims, almost two-and-a-half years after she was eliminated along with Ashraf's 35-year-old business partner Harris in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Her grave will be opened up on Thursday and the body will be exhumed for a re-postmortem. Revenue Disional Officer, Irinjalakkuda, has given the approval for the same after a police request.

Densy, who was 38 at the time of her death, is the daughter of Valiyengal Rosily, a resident of North Chalakudy. A mother of three, Densy went to Abu Dhabi looking for a job in December 2019. Her death was reported three months later.

Harris and Densy were found dead on March 5, 2020 in a flat in Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi police’s initial conclusion was that the man committed suicide after killing the woman.

Densy’s family members and relatives in Chalakkudy are yet to come to terms with the reports that she was murdered. Initially, the kin were told that Densy died in a road accident. Later, it was reported she had cardiac arrest. After completing the repatriation formalities in Abudhabi, the body was brought to her hometown and buried at St Joseph’s Church.

Her mother Rosily came to know it was murder only a few days ago. A person named Anwar, who claimed to be the manager of the company where Densy worked, informed the family about the murder. Thereafter, police teams from Nilambur and Chalakkudy arrived at her home and recorded statements.

A re-postmortem request submitted by Deputy Superintendent of Police Saju K Abraham, who is investigating the case, was approved by the RDO.

Ashraf's role

Shaibin Ashraf, who is the key accused in the murder of Shaba Sheriff, is allegedly the mastermind of the double murder case. According to the statements from other accused in the case, Shaibin plotted the murder of Harris and Densy.

Noushad, Cheera Shafeeq, Puthukulangara Shabeeb Rahman, Kuthradan Ajmal, and Pori Shameem who were arrested in connection with the Shaba Sheriff murder case had disclosed their roles in the UAE twin murder case. They had also given a statement that they executed the murder following directions from Shaibin who was back in Kerala.

Harris body was also exhumed and a re-postmortem was carried out last week.