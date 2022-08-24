Malayalam writers Sethu, Anagha J Kolath bag Sahitya Akademi awards

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 24, 2022 07:53 PM IST
Sethu and the cover of his novel, Chekkutty.

Noted Malayalam writer Sethu has won the Sahitya Akademi's Bal Sahitya Puraskar for his novel 'Chekkutty'.

Meanwhile, young Malayalam writer Anagha J Kolath secured the Akademi's Yuva Puraskar for her collection of poems 'Mezhukuthirikku Swantham Theeppetti'.

The cover of Anagha J Kolath's anthology, 'Mezhukuthirikku Swantham Theeppetti'.

The two Keralites feature in the language-wise list of winners for 2022 released by the Akademi on Wednesday.

The awards comprise an engraved copper plaque and a cheque of Rs 50,000 each.

The winners will be feted at a special function in New Delhi on November 14, informed the Akademi in a press release.

