Malayalam writers Sethu, Anagha J Kolath bag Sahitya Akademi awards

Noted Malayalam writer Sethu has won the Sahitya Akademi's Bal Sahitya Puraskar for his novel 'Chekkutty'.
Meanwhile, young Malayalam writer Anagha J Kolath secured the Akademi's Yuva Puraskar for her collection of poems 'Mezhukuthirikku Swantham Theeppetti'.
The two Keralites feature in the language-wise list of winners for 2022 released by the Akademi on Wednesday.
The awards comprise an engraved copper plaque and a cheque of Rs 50,000 each.
The winners will be feted at a special function in New Delhi on November 14, informed the Akademi in a press release.