Cabinet decides to revise salary of KWA staff

Thiruvananthapuram: The State cabinet has decided to revise the salary and allowances of the employees of the Kerala Water Authority.



The benefits of the revision provided to government employees based on the recommendations of the XI Pay Revision Commission, will be extended to KWA staff retrospectively from July 1, 2019.

The cabinet also decided to hand over to Kochi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, the works of Light Metro projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, and three flyovers.

The Kochi Metro will also be assigned to prepare a new detailed project report for the Kozhikode light metro, conforming to the central government guidelines.

The Union Ministry for Housing and Urban Affairs had in March suggested forming one metro company for different metro projects in a State. The light metro projects are currently under the Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation.