Food safety standards: Rs 50.75 crore fine collected for 2020-21

Kochi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has collected a whopping Rs 50.75 crore penalty countrywide in the financial year 2020-21 for violating food safety standards. Kerala’s share comes to Rs 59.69 lakh, according to the latest FSSAI report.

As many as 28,347 cases out of the 1.07 lakh samples examined did not adhere to food safety standards. Of this, 5220 cases were found not safe for consumption, while 13,394 were sub-standard in quality. A total of 28,062 cases, including 3869 criminal cases, were registered for the food safety standards violation.

Out of 6971 samples collected from Kerala, the FSSAI found 1020 cases not meeting the food safety standards. A total of 696 cases were registered in the state in this connection.

The FSSAI provided a hygiene rating to 1790 institutions countrywide.

A meeting of the Central Advisory Committee of the FSSAI was held here the other day in which the Food Safety Commissioners from various states attended.