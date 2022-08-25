Thoothukudi man kills wife for smiling at someone inside a theatre, sentenced to life

Thiruvananthapuram: A Thoothukudi native, who murdered his wife over suspicion of her having affairs, was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 50,000 here on Thursday.

Mariyappan (45), who had been staying in a rented house at Mukkolakkal, Sreevaraham here was convicted for the murder of Kanniyammal (38) by additional sessions judge K Vishnu.

The couple's sons, Manikandan and Ganeshan had testified against Mariyappan. The trial was completed in 24 days. If the fine is not paid, Mariyappan will have to serve an additional six months in jail.

On September 23, 2018, the night Kanniyammal was murdered, Mariyappan quarreled with her, inside their house, for allegedly smiling at someone inside a movie theatre.

After knocking Kanniyammal unconscious with a hammer, Mariyappan hacked her to death. Their son Manikandan, who delivered pizza in the city, found Kanniyammal lying dead, in a pool of blood when he returned home by 11.30 pm.

Mariyappan, who had fled to Thirunelveli after committing the crime was arrested by the Fort Police three days later. Kanniyammal's eldest son, Ganeshan testified that she had told him about Mariyappan frequently torturing her due to his suspicious behaviour.

Their house owner, Mohankumar and his wife Remani, who saw the couple at the house on the night of the crime, also testified.

In the lack of eyewitnesses to the crime, scientific evidence and forensic reports that traced footprints near the body to Mariyappan, helped the prosecution build a firm case.