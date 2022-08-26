Thrissur youth strangles mother to death, throws gas cylinder on her head

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 26, 2022 06:51 PM IST Updated: August 26, 2022 09:46 PM IST
Her son Vishnu (24), a tanker lorry driver, surrendered at the Vellikulangara police station here shortly after the crime. Photo: Manorama

Thrissur: In a shocking incident, a youth killed his mother by strangling her on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Shobhana (54). Her son Vishnu (24), a tanker lorry driver, surrendered at the Vellikulangara police station here shortly after the crime.

He also admitted to throwing a gas cylinder on his mother's head.

The incident took place in East Thrissur. According to preliminary information, a dispute over financial issues is what likely led to the murder.

Vishnu lived with his mother and stepfather. Police is also gleaning whether there had been rifts in the family after the mother's remarriage.

The incident comes shortly after another similar shocking event wherein a daughter killed her mother by poisoning her.

