A lot of speculations are doing the rounds on the urgent convening of the State Secretariat and State Committee meetings just two weeks after the State Committee summit. Several critical decisions are expected to be made in the next two days. It is learned that significant changes in the party leadership and a cabinet reshuffle are on the cards. However, the party sources are not confirming the same.

The CPM State Secretariat and State Committee meetings were held only recently, across five days from August 8 to 12, when most of the political and administrative issues were discussed. The party again convening its State Secretariat meeting on Sunday (August 28), and the State Committee summit the next day has now resulted in wide speculations.

Besides Sitaram Yechury, other senior leaders, including party politburo member Prakash Karat, will attend the meetings.

While the CPM sources cite the meetings are being convened amid charges that the amendment of the Kerala Lokayukta Act would weaken the Left Democratic Front’s anti-corruption stance, it is reliably learned that the conferences will deliberate on the new party secretary and the new party faces in the cabinet.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, senior politburo member Prakash Karat, S Ramachandran Pillai and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. File photo

Will Kodiyeri be replaced? Who will be the new ministerial candidates?

There are hints that Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has conveyed to the party's central leadership and senior leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, about his willingness to step down as CPM state secretary due to health issues. Kodiyeri, who was undergoing treatment, was discharged from the hospital only on Friday.

The party leadership is actively considering CPM Central Committee member and Local Self Government Minister MV Govindan to replace Kodiyeri. The demand for a party secretary from Kannur to replace Kodiyeri has gained an upperhand within the party. The age bar of 75 years is also not coming in the way of the 69-year-old Govindan Master. Though the names of politburo member A Vijayaraghavan and LDF Convener EP Jayarajan are also being discussed, Govindan stands more chance to be considered for the post.

Minister MV Govindan. FIle photo

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was elected the CPM state secretary for the third time during the party state conference held at Kochi in March.

Deliberations are ongoing at the highest level, regarding which all ministers in the second Pinarayi Vijayan government should be replaced. There are talks of Speaker MB Rajesh resigning and being inducted into the cabinet. In that case, Health Minister Veena George may become the Speaker. The leadership is considering whether to make Education Minister V Sivankutty the party district secretary in Thiruvananthapuram. The Education Department may be given to MB Rajesh. While the candidature for the Local Self Government Minister, vacated by MV Govindan, Rural Development, Excise, and Health departments are also a matter of discussion, party sources refused to confirm the agenda of the meeting. There is also a demand to bring back KK Shailaja, the Health Minister in the first Pinarayi Vijayan government, into the cabinet.

No one has been appointed in place of State secretary member Saji Cherian, who was forced to resign his ministerial post in the wake of the row over remarks against the constitution. The party leadership is holding deliberations to fill up the vacancy. Also, the CPM has no one in the cabinet representing Alappuzha. Given the agitations over the Vizhinjam port construction and the various other issues concerning the coastal region, a demand has arisen within the party to make someone connected with the sector a minister.

KK Shailaja. File photo: Manorama

Ministers not up to mark 'identified’?

Strong criticisms that the performance of most ministers in the second Pinarayi government was not up to mark and that they were inexperienced when it came to governance were raised during the last State Committee meeting. Most of them fail to realize the seriousness of issues that pops up before the government and do not make attempts to resolve them immediately. The core of the charges was that the ministers fared poorly when it came to decision-making and used to leave them to the chief minister.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who met the media after the state leadership meetings, admitted to the raising of the criticisms in the conferences. He also agreed on the shortcomings of ministers. The complaints raised during the State Committee meeting were in line with the charges raised in the report presented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after evaluating the performance of the government for the last year. Kodiyeri had told the media that an assessment was done on the overall performance of the cabinet. One matter of concern is the inexperience of ‘new’ ministers. Often the activities are confined to the respective ministerial offices. Most of the programmes are being done online. It was directed that a change should be effected in all these matters, Kodiyeri said openly. There was also severe criticism against the functioning of the Home Department handled by the Chief Minister, Kodiyeri admitted.

CPI, too said the rule and Ministers were not up to the mark

In the district meetings of CPI also, the second Pinarayi Government came under severe criticism. In many district conferences, it was criticized that Pinarayi Vijayan was functioning like a despot and interfering in the CPI ministers’ portfolios.

The political report presented in the CPI Kollam district conference noted that if the power concentrates on an individual and party, its repercussions are deadly, which comes as a warning to the rulers and the CPM. The political report also criticized the tendency to take decisions unilaterally by self-anointed political bosses crossing front decorum. It said this affected the LDF’s credibility.

The political report comes down on the Home Ministry controlled by the Chief Minister close on the heels of criticisms that the CPI ministers are unable to resist the decisions taken by the Chief Minister like a despot in the Cabinet meetings. Kollam is the district where CPI has the largest number of members in the country, and the political report presented there underscores the criticism that CPM is making decisions on its own without discussing them in the front and is implementing them as that of the LDF Government.

Representational image.

Report that puts the Home Ministry in the dock

The CPI political report continues: "Several shortcomings have happened concerning the Home Ministry. Several lapses have occurred while handling law and order issues. All these affected the cohesion of the rule. One should be willing to correct wrongs and then move forward. In a front setup, a unified face should be put up by holding all partners together. The rule should be taken forward by taking into consideration the partners’ opinions too.”

The report says that the principal duty of the party is to realize the political missions of the LDF precisely. Whenever there were deviations in the politics upheld by the LDF, the party took firm decisions to correct them. If such approaches are needed again, the party will take them. Such stands will not be to create fissures in the front or for narrow political gains. The report points out that continuity in ruling in Kerala began with C Achutha Menon and his vision laid a solid foundation for the long-term development of the state.

The CPI Kollam district conference general discussions witnessed criticisms that the second Pinarayi government was faring poorly. The Health Department has become a bastion without a captain. Nobody is manning the PWD. In the first Pinarayi government, the Health and PWD Departments fared very well. Now Minister Veena George is an “utter flop." Most of the roads in the state are potholed. People can't ride comfortably. In Government Departments, contract-relative appointments are rife. This is affecting the image of the Ministry, the delegates at the meet said and demanded reconstitution of the Ministry.