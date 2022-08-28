Kochi: A young man was beaten to death by his female friend’s husband near the vegetable market at Nettoor here early on Monday.

Police identified the murdered youth as Ajay Kumar, a native of Pirayiri in Palakkad. They have arrested the woman's husband Suresh Kumar.

The crime happened around 1 am. Ajay had come from Palakkad and checked into a hotel at Nettoor. The woman works at a private hospital and stays in a nearby hostel.

Suresh, a native of Palakkad, had also reached Kochi by then. He suspected that his wife and Ajay were having an affair.

Suresh made his wife call Ajay and asked him to meet her at night. While he asked his wife to stay in the car, Suresh went to Ajay's hotel room.

Police suspect a scuffle might have broken out between the two in the room.

It is suspected that Suresh hit Ajay hard. After getting beaten up, Ajay ran out to the road, but collapsed and succumbed on Market Road soon.

The woman has admitted to the police that Ajay had come to Kochi to meet her. She claimed they were friends, and that he had come to return the money she had lent him.

Police took Suresh into custody and recorded his arrest.

Police will present Suresh before the court after a medical examination.

Ajay's body has been shifted to the mortuary, police said.