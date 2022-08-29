Kerala to receive rainfall until Sept 2, more NDRF teams to arrive

All districts in Kerala barring Kasaragod are expected to receive rains on Tuesday. Heavy rains had lashed the districts of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an yellow alert for the 13 districts. Rains with thunderstorms are expected in various places in the state until September 2.

Fisherfolk along the Kerala, Lakshadweep shores have been warned to not venture into sea until September 2.

The state government informed that more teams of the NDRF will be deployed in the wake of the prevailing rain situation.

At present, two teams are camping in Kerala and five more will land on Tuesday. The force will be deployed in the districts of Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur.