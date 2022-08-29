Landslide in Thodupuzha: Family of 5 trapped under debris, 3 dead

Thodupuzha: A house in Kudayathoor near Thodupuzha was washed away after a landslide hit the area in the early hours of Monday.

The house belonged to Maliyekkal Soman, who is trapped under the debris along with his wife Shiji. A rescue operation is in progress.

Soman's mother Thankamma, daughter Shima and her son Devanand (4) were found dead during the search.

As per reports, the road and crops in the area have been washed away in the landslide.

Speaking to Manorama News, Idukki SP V U Kuriakose said a special squad has been deployed to search for the family.

"We will use police dogs trained in finding humans with their scent. We have also ensured the most modern technology is being used to clear the debris and rescue the family," said Kuriakose.

Rescue operators carry the body of Soman's daughter Shima from the site of the landslide. Photo: Reju Arnold

Minister Roshy Augustine said the neighbours will be evacuated as a precaution if the need arises. "I will be reaching Thodupuzha by afternoon and will only return after ensuring the situation is safe there," said the minister.

Several areas in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta flooded

Unprecedented rain since Sunday midnight has led to flooding in several areas in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts.

In Kottayam, the Nedumanni bridge has been submerged under water following flash floods in Karukachal. Houses in Manthuruthy are inundated as well.

The water level has risen in Nedumanni-Koveli areas.

Kuttickal canal in Pampady has overflown. Four families have been evacuated.

In Pathanamthitta, houses in Kottangal have been inundated. Chungapara town is flooded. Many shops have reported losses.

Yellow alert issued

The weather office has issued a yellow alert from Kottayam to Kasaragod.

Isolated heavy rain has been predicted in hilly regions of the state. Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts have been directed to exercise caution.

(To be updated)