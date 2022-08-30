Noted musician John P Varkey (51), popular for the soundtracks in Malayalam blockbuster, 'Kammattipaadam', is no more.

The popular rock guitarist collapsed and died at his residence on Monday.

John had shot to fame with the band Jigsaw Puzzle and also made a mark as part of the band Avial. Later, he performed for the Thrissur-based band, The Slowpedalers.

John gave music to the songs 'Para... Para' and 'Chingamaasathile' in Kammattipaadam. Besides, his music was also heard in Frozen, Eeda, Unnam and Olipporu. He was the music director of Telugu movie Idi Sangathi and Kannada film Karthik.

His work in Frozen, an Indian drama released in 2007, was recognised with the best music award at the Madrid Imagine India Film Festival. John also did the background score for the movie Neythukaran.

He leaves, wife Baby John and children Job John and Joseph John. The funeral will be held later.