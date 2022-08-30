Haripad: A wedding in Alappuzha district turned eventful for all the wrong reasons after an argument over additional pappadam during the marriage feast escalated into an ugly fight.

Three persons were injured, while 15 were booked following the scuffle at an auditorium near Choondupalaka Junction at Muttam in Harippad on Sunday.

The injured are auditorium owner Muraleedharan (74) and guests Johan (21) and Hari (21).

The Kareelankulangara police took cases against 15 identifiable persons. A search for them is on, an officer said.

The brawl started when some friends of the groom demanded additional pappadam — the much-sought-after crunchy savoury food item — during the wedding feast. An argument ensued when the servers refused to heed the request. Soon more persons joined in the altercations as guests broke into two groups. It escalated into an ugly scuffle with people attacking each other with chairs and tables of the auditorium, police said.

Auditorium owner Muraleedharan, who rushed to the scene hearing the commotion, was hit on the head and was admitted to a private hospital near Thattarambalam.

Police registered a case based on the statement given by Muraleedharan. He claimed he suffered a loss of Rs 1.5 lakh after tables, chairs, and equipment at the auditorium were damaged in the fight.

The bride is from Muttom and the groom belongs to Thrikkunnapuzha — both places in the coastal Alappuzha district.